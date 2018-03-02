PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After a meeting in the Oval Office, the National Rifle Association's top lobbyist Chris Cox said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "support strong due process and don't want gun control." nyti.ms/2oJuXLn

- President Trump said on Thursday that he would impose stiff tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, making good on a key campaign promise and rattling stock markets as the prospect of a global trade fight appeared imminent. nyti.ms/2F68X8e

- Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the West with a new generation of nuclear weapons on Thursday, including what he described as an "invincible" intercontinental cruise missile and a nuclear torpedo that could outsmart all American defenses. nyti.ms/2oHGjPS

- A Justice Department review is expected to criticize former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe for authorizing the disclosure of information about a continuing investigation to journalists, according to four people familiar with the inquiry. nyti.ms/2F8o8Kp