PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday confirmed New York State's first case of the coronavirus, saying that a woman contracted the virus while traveling in Iran and is now in New York City isolated in her home. nyti.ms/38d0Pg5

- UNITE HERE, a union representing employees at Starbucks Corp airport locations, said in a report that immigrant, transgender and black baristas have faced discrimination. nyti.ms/3abGaue

- The United States Department of Health and Human Services secretary said on Sunday the country has enough diagnostic kits to test 75,000, and they will be distributed within two weeks. people. nyti.ms/39ax4xE