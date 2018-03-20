FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 4:49 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief information security officer, plans to leave Facebook by August reflecting heightened leadership tension at the top of the social network. nyti.ms/2prEdnw

- The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy protection late Monday in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. nyti.ms/2pp6gFc

- On Monday, Claire's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, hoping to shed $1.9 billion in debt and close some underperforming stores. nyti.ms/2HKMV8c

- On Wednesday, the European Commission is expected to take aim at Silicon Valley's tech giants with a proposal to seriously revamp how technology companies are taxed in the 28-nation European Union. nyti.ms/2G7cEdD

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
