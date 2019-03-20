PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. transportation secretary, Elaine Chao called for her agency's internal watchdog to open an inquiry to examine decisions made by the Federal Aviation Administration in certifying Boeing Co's 737 Max jet for use. nyti.ms/2OcfNKI

- Facebook Inc announced on Tuesday that it would stop allowing advertisers in categories like housing, jobs or credit, to show their messages only to people of a certain race, gender or age group. nyti.ms/2OeZVY1

- The first drug for women suffering postpartum depression received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2Oj8C3G

- Myspace lost large amount of user data uploaded before 2016, the company said in a recent note on its website. nyti.ms/2OfGVIW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)