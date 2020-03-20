PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc, the luxury electric carmaker, said on Thursday that it would shut down production at its San Francisco Bay Area factory, which has remained open for several days in apparent defiance of a local county order. nyti.ms/2wmJqEL

- The Metropolitan Opera, the nation's largest performing arts organization, announced on Thursday that it would cancel the rest of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2QvB9Fc

- President Donald Trump on Thursday talked about the potential of drugs available to treat the new coronavirus, including an experimental antiviral treatment and decades-old malaria remedies that hint of promise but so far show limited evidence of healing the sick. nyti.ms/2wn5TBC

- Governor Gavin Newsom of California on Thursday ordered Californians to stay in their houses as much as possible in the coming weeks as the state confronts the escalating coronavirus outbreak. nyti.ms/3977j0e