PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 21

- The fatal accident involving an autonomous vehicle operated by the ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc has prompted Toyota Motor Corp to temporarily halt its testing of self-driving cars on public roads. nyti.ms/2FOOZ2m

- Federal regulators and state prosecutors are opening investigations into Facebook Inc. Politicians in the United States and Europe are calling for its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, to testify before them. nyti.ms/2DM6876

- In a move to combat the epidemic of false and unreliable information on the internet, Alphabet Inc's Google is pledging to spend $300 million over the next three years to support authoritative journalism. nyti.ms/2GNxr3H

- James Packer, a colorful Australian billionaire who has found himself embroiled in a corruption scandal involving Israel's prime minister, has resigned as a director of Crown Resorts Ltd, the casino company that is a source of much of his wealth. nyti.ms/2DIEQOS