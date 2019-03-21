PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it would build its first autonomous vehicles at a $50 million production center in Michigan as part of an earlier pledge to invest $900 million in manufacturing operations in the state. nyti.ms/2HvgLS5

- The Wall Street Journal plans to join a new paid subscription news service run by Apple Inc. nyti.ms/2HygzS6

- Alphabet Inc was fined 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion) by European authorities on Wednesday for antitrust violations in the online advertising market. nyti.ms/2HydktO

- Ethiopian Airlines was the first to install a simulator to teach pilots how to fly the new Boeing Co 737 Max 8, but the captain of the doomed Flight 302 never trained on the simulator. nyti.ms/2HzMvFn ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)