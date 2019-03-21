Regulatory News - Americas
March 21, 2019 / 4:54 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 21

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it would build its first autonomous vehicles at a $50 million production center in Michigan as part of an earlier pledge to invest $900 million in manufacturing operations in the state. nyti.ms/2HvgLS5

- The Wall Street Journal plans to join a new paid subscription news service run by Apple Inc. nyti.ms/2HygzS6

- Alphabet Inc was fined 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion) by European authorities on Wednesday for antitrust violations in the online advertising market. nyti.ms/2HydktO

- Ethiopian Airlines was the first to install a simulator to teach pilots how to fly the new Boeing Co 737 Max 8, but the captain of the doomed Flight 302 never trained on the simulator. nyti.ms/2HzMvFn ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below