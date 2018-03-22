PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump on Thursday plans to announce at least $50 billion worth of annual tariffs and other penalties on China for its theft of technology and trade secrets, which administration officials say has robbed American companies of billions of dollars in revenue and killed thousands of jobs. nyti.ms/2pvJTNC

- Facebook Inc's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday publicly addressed for the first time the misuse of data belonging to 50 million users of the social network and described the steps the company would take to safeguard the information of its more than two billion monthly users. nyti.ms/2pvElmV

- Swiss prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened a criminal investigation into a tax case involving the French luxury group Kering SA, widening the legal scrutiny of its tax practices in Europe. nyti.ms/2pyS9fx

- On Wednesday, in meetings with employees and a news release, Meredith Corporation said it planned to sell four former Time Inc titles, dealing yet another blow to the once-mighty magazine empire. nyti.ms/2GQiQVs