PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brewing company MillerCoors sued Anheuser Busch Inbev NV on Thursday over an advertisement, claiming that it purposely misled consumers into believing there is corn syrup in Coors Light and Miller Lite. nyti.ms/2Oi4jWc

- Rent the Runway, the company known for lending designer dresses to women for special occasions, has received a new round of financing that increased its valuation to the unicorn level of $1 billion. nyti.ms/2Ok8wbP

- Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi was in custody in London after being denied bail following his arrest this week in a bank fraud in India totaling nearly $3 billion. nyti.ms/2OjC0H5

- Facebook Inc said on Thursday that millions of user account passwords had been stored insecurely, potentially allowing employees to gain access to people's accounts without their knowledge. nyti.ms/2Cwg5rf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)