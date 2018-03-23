FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 23, 2018 / 4:09 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The much-watched antitrust trial between the Justice Department and AT&T Inc began on Thursday, with opening statements that presented starkly different visions for how the company's blockbuster merger with Time Warner Inc would fit into a media industry upturned by the internet. nyti.ms/2INGD9a

- Less than an hour after U.S. President Donald Trump named John Bolton as his new national security adviser on Thursday, Bolton made an appearance in the venue where many Americans, including Trump, have come to know him over the past decade: Fox News. nyti.ms/2pAlTsD

- Citigroup Inc is setting restrictions on the sale of firearms by its business customers, making it the first Wall Street bank to take a stance in the divisive nationwide gun control debate. nyti.ms/2G038cU

- YouTube said this week that it would tighten restrictions on some firearm videos, its latest policy announcement since coming under scrutiny following last month's mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. nyti.ms/2ILlnkq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.