PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- The much-watched antitrust trial between the Justice Department and AT&T Inc began on Thursday, with opening statements that presented starkly different visions for how the company's blockbuster merger with Time Warner Inc would fit into a media industry upturned by the internet. nyti.ms/2INGD9a

- Less than an hour after U.S. President Donald Trump named John Bolton as his new national security adviser on Thursday, Bolton made an appearance in the venue where many Americans, including Trump, have come to know him over the past decade: Fox News. nyti.ms/2pAlTsD

- Citigroup Inc is setting restrictions on the sale of firearms by its business customers, making it the first Wall Street bank to take a stance in the divisive nationwide gun control debate. nyti.ms/2G038cU

- YouTube said this week that it would tighten restrictions on some firearm videos, its latest policy announcement since coming under scrutiny following last month's mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. nyti.ms/2ILlnkq