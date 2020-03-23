PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate Republicans have proposed giving the Federal Reserve access to $425 billion in funding that it could use to extend emergency support to flailing businesses or struggling localities. nyti.ms/2UuQuHj

- Germany on Sunday barred groups of more than two people from gathering, except for families, and Chancellor Angela Merkel later said she herself was going into isolation because her doctor had tested positive for the coronavirus. nyti.ms/2WDpCYq

- The retailer Target Corp apologized on Saturday after coming under criticism for selling N95 masks, which are in acute demand by medical providers during the coronavirus pandemic, at some stores in Washington State. nyti.ms/2WD0WQ2

- The International Olympic Committee, faced with mounting pressure to postpone the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, said on Sunday that it would decide within four weeks whether to delay or scale down the Games. nyti.ms/2JbNYAs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)