PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to buy as much government-backed debt as needed to bolster the markets for housing and treasury bonds, and announced that it would buy corporate bonds, including the riskiest investment-grade debt. nyti.ms/3dpmHZr

- Boeing Co said on Monday it will halt production temporarily at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory due to risks from coronavirus. nyti.ms/3afghKt

- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on Monday night that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo should be postponed because of the coronavirus, adding to a chorus of countries and sports federations who called for the Games not to go on as scheduled in late July and early August. nyti.ms/2UvxDvY

- Pacific Gas & Electric, California's largest utility, said Monday that it had agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Camp Fire, the state's deadliest wildfire. nyti.ms/2WEnLm4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)