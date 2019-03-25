PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pilots from several airlines met with Boeing Co executives in Renton, Washington, on Saturday to discuss proposed changes to the 737 Max. nyti.ms/2FyfCGY

- Top Chinese economic policymakers promised during the weekend that Beijing was ready to open up the country's economy to more market-based competition and international trade, in the latest sign of strong Chinese interest in ending a multibillion-dollar trade war with the United States. nyti.ms/2JFblWj

- Cambodia faces a serious blow to its economy as the European Union investigates the government's deteriorating human rights record and considers revoking a special trading deal with the country. nyti.ms/2Tutu91

- The investigation led by Robert Mueller found no evidence that U.S. President Donald Trump or any of his aides coordinated with the Russian government's 2016 election interference, according to a summary of the special counsel's key findings made public on Sunday by Attorney General William Barr. nyti.ms/2HRf8xq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)