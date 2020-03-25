PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. senators and Trump administration officials reached an agreement early Wednesday on a sweeping, roughly $2 trillion stimulus measure. (nyti.ms/2UygFNA)

- India's prime minister ordered all 1.3 billion people in the country to stay inside their homes for three weeks starting Wednesday — the biggest and most severe action undertaken anywhere to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (nyti.ms/3bsuAM2)

- International Olympic Committee and Japan has agreed to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics after swelling resistance from nations and athletes to holding the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. (nyti.ms/2WIrAaa)

- The White House is preparing to use software provided by the technology giant Oracle Corp to promote unproven coronavirus treatments, potentially before the government approves their use for the outbreak, according to five senior administration officials and others familiar with the plans. (nyti.ms/2WGo3sM) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)