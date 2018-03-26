PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc on Sunday said it would sell its Southeast Asia ride and food-delivery businesses to Grab, a rival based in Singapore, in the latest move to shore up its finances and refocus its business ahead of a planned public listing. nyti.ms/2pGSptf

- Remington Outdoor Co Inc, one of the oldest firearm manufacturers in the United States, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday amid mounting debt and declining sales. nyti.ms/2DUDT60

- Virgil Abloh, the founder of the haute street wear label Off-White and a longtime creative director for Kanye West, will be the next artistic director of men's wear at Louis Vuitton, one of the oldest and most powerful European houses in the luxury business. nyti.ms/2ITGpNG

- Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford told CBS News' "60 Minutes" that she struck a $130,000 deal for her silence about an alleged affair with Donald Trump in the final days of the 2016 campaign because she was worried about her safety and that of her young daughter. nyti.ms/2IUee0S (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)