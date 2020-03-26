PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trump administration is considering postponing tariff payments on some imported goods for 90 days, according to people familiar with the matter, as it looks to ease the burden on businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/39lwOLF

- The Senate voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a sweeping, $2 trillion fiscal measure to shore up the United States economy as it weathers the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, advancing the largest fiscal stimulus package in modern American history. nyti.ms/2JfVjPJ

- BlackRock Inc's subsidiary will advise the Federal Reserve on the purchase of billions of dollars in commercial mortgage-backed securities and investment-grade corporate bonds. nyti.ms/2vOaRab