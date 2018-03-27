PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc on Monday was ordered to suspend testing of its autonomous vehicles on Arizona roads, eight days after one of its cars struck and killed a woman in Tempe. nyti.ms/2G9x06S

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirmed reports that it was investigating how Facebook Inc handles information about its users, as a group of attorneys general asked Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, for more information. nyti.ms/2GuDEUv

- U.S. President Donald Trump is on the verge of securing his first major trade deal, leveraging the threat of tariffs to gain concessions from South Korea on exports of steel and imports of American cars. nyti.ms/2pFX4wa

- Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, on Monday proposed a rule to tighten restrictions on companies building internet infrastructure in the United States. Part of the rule's impact may be to further crimp Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's meager sales in America by potentially affecting some deals with small and rural carriers, analysts said. nyti.ms/2I6e2uq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)