PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 27

- Andrew Marshall, a Pentagon strategist who helped shape American military thinking on the Soviet Union, China and other global competitors for more than four decades, died on Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia. He was 97. nyti.ms/2TXcj4U

- In an expansion of the United States' anti-abortion policies, the Trump administration will withhold funding from foreign nongovernmental organizations that give money to foreign groups that perform abortions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2FEoZF9

- The parents of Kathryn Steinle, a woman who was fatally shot in San Francisco by an undocumented immigrant in 2015 cannot sue the city for freeing the man without telling federal immigration authorities just months before the shooting, a federal appeals court ruled this week. nyti.ms/2WsYl7P

- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his role in the Anita Hill hearing, publicly reckoning with a moment from his past that has drawn criticism as he considers a third presidential campaign. nyti.ms/2uweRIe