March 28, 2018 / 4:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc says it is not renewing its permit to test self-driving vehicles in California until the police and regulators wrap up an investigation into how one of its autonomous vehicles struck and killed a woman in Arizona last week. (nyti.ms/2pHe4lN)

- Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc's chief executive, has agreed to testify in Washington over how his social network handled people's data. (nyti.ms/2GdnjEu)

- Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new iPad, which includes a faster processor and supports Apple Pencil, aimed at classrooms and other education tools, in a bid to catch up to Google for students' attention. (nyti.ms/2E0sQbq)

- U.S. President Donald Trump scored his first significant trade deal this week, securing a pact with South Korea that represents the type of one-on-one agreement that Trump says makes the best sense for American companies and workers. (nyti.ms/2GtOzy3) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

