PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co on Wednesday made its most overt acknowledgment that new software in its jets could have played a role in two deadly crashes as it tries to convince pilots, airlines and regulators around the world that a coming fix will solve the problem. nyti.ms/2HIUsIG

- Saudi Arabia's oil company, Saudi Aramco, said on Wednesday it would buy a 70 percent stake in a state-controlled petrochemical giant, Saudi Basic Industries Corp, for $69.1 billion, in what appears to be an alternative to a much-delayed initial public offering. nyti.ms/2Ue6saS

- A New Jersey jury ruled unanimously for Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday in the latest lawsuit to reach a verdict over accusations that the company's talc-based powder products contained asbestos and caused a consumer's cancer. nyti.ms/2YvIozx

- A federal jury on Wednesday ordered Bayer AG's Monsanto to pay more than $80 million in damages to a California man whose cancer it determined was partly caused by his use of the popular weedkiller Roundup. nyti.ms/2TBzblr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)