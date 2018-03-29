PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Equifax Inc on Wednesday named Mark Begor, a private equity executive who once led General Electric Co's credit card business, as its new chief executive. (nyti.ms/2E1lJQc)

- Facebook Inc on Monday said it would roll out a centralized system for its users to control their privacy and security settings in response to an outcry over the way it has handled personal data. (nyti.ms/2J1NnQJ)

- Heineken NV pulled a series of commercials for light beer this week that featured the tagline "sometimes, lighter is better," after one of the ads was criticized as racist. (nyti.ms/2pNJhTu)

- Boeing Co said on Wednesday that it was hit by a cyber attack that some Boeing executives identified as the same WannaCry computer virus that struck thousands of computer systems in more than 70 countries around the world last year. (nyti.ms/2GzptOh)