PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump, fresh off what he claims was "total vindication" in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, told supporters at Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday he had vanquished a corrupt cabal of Democrats, the news media and the Washington elite, who tried to nullify his historic election victory by painting him as an agent of Russia. nyti.ms/2FHGxA5

- Ride-hailing company Lyft priced its shares at $72 each on Thursday, after raising its price range amid significant demand from prospective shareholders, putting its value at more than $24 billion as it prepares to begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Friday, under the ticker symbol LYFT. nyti.ms/2FJYpKR

- The Department of Housing and Urban Development sued Facebook Inc for what it called engaging in housing discrimination by allowing advertisers to restrict who is able to see ads on the platform based on characteristics like race, religion and national origin. nyti.ms/2FIINan

- Timothy Sloan, the embattled chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co, abruptly stepped down on Thursday, as one of the largest U.S. banks struggles to recover from a series of self-inflicted scandals. nyti.ms/2FITtWo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)