PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Investment firm Sherborne Investors called on the British bank Barclay Plc's board on Monday to withdraw its support for its chief executive, James E. Staley, over his ties to the financier Jeffrey Epstein. nyti.ms/38i9a2b

- Jack Welch, who led General Electric Co for two decades, died on Sunday at the age of 84, at his home in Manhattan. nyti.ms/2wq4hXi

- Apple Inc agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of intentionally slowing down certain iPhones years after they were released. nyti.ms/32K96XC

- Alphabet Inc said that it's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo has raised $2.25 billion, mostly from outside investors. nyti.ms/32My48F (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)