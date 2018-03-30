FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 4:24 AM / in 2 hours

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration, handing automakers a victory, is preparing to announce an effort to weaken strict Obama-era pollution standards. nyti.ms/2pRJLIn

- President Trump escalated his attack on Amazon.com Inc on Thursday, saying in an early-morning tweet that the online retail behemoth does not pay enough taxes - and strongly suggesting that he may use the power of his office to rein in the nation's largest e-commerce business. nyti.ms/2GIyxk1

- Russia on Thursday escalated a confrontation with Europe and the United States over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain, saying it would expel 60 American diplomats and an unspecified number of envoys from other countries to retaliate for a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats working in the West and beyond that was ordered this week. nyti.ms/2E5IC4S

- Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that it was splitting up its Windows engineering team and that the leader of its Windows business was leaving. nyti.ms/2pQFXIf

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
