PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump retreated Sunday from his desire to relax coronavirus guidelines by Easter, announcing instead that all Americans must continue to avoid nonessential travel, going to work, eating at bars and restaurants, or gathering in groups of more than 10 for at least another month and perhaps until June. nyti.ms/2yjbcTi

- A commercial aircraft carrying 80 tons of medical supplies from Shanghai touched down in New York on Sunday, the first of 22 scheduled flights that White House officials say will funnel much-needed goods to the United States by early April as it battles the world’s largest coronavirus outbreak. nyti.ms/2UZ406D

- In interviews with two dozen executives and employees at Facebook, Google and Twitter over the past few months, many said the tech giants are careening from crisis to crisis to handle the newest tactics being used to influence votes and prevent election meddling. nyti.ms/2wDx5MN