PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 31

- Zoom Video Communications Inc is under scrutiny by the office of New York's attorney general, Letitia James, for its data privacy and security practices. nyti.ms/3dGSntr

- U.S. retailers Macy's Inc and Gap Inc said on Monday they would furlough much of their work forces. nyti.ms/2QZH0TB

- Ford Motor and General Electric Co's health care division said on Monday that they together planned to produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days to help meet the needs of hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/3dMHaaX

- Facebook Inc said on Monday that it would spend $25 million on grants to local news outlets and $75 million on a marketing drive. nyti.ms/3bHPpTL