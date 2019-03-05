PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc on Monday named Robert Greenblatt, the former head of entertainment at NBC and Showtime, as the new chairman at Warner Media. His hiring followed the resignations of Richard Plepler, the longtime chief executive of HBO, and David Levy, the president of Turner Broadcasting. nyti.ms/2VAWey9

- The Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is preparing to sue the United States government for barring federal agencies from using the company's products, according to two people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2VDdlQ8

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday accused Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc of repeatedly selling tobacco products to minors in violation of federal law and requested a meeting with top executives to discuss the problem. nyti.ms/2VHNV3Z

- Tokyo court on Tuesday granted a request for bail by Carlos Ghosn, the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman facing charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan, his lawyer's office said. nyti.ms/2VCzy0q (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)