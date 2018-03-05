PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The messaging company Telegram has been around since 2013, but never tried to raise significant money until late last year. Now, thanks to an initial coin offering, or I.C.O., Telegram is on track to pull in a billion dollars in just four months - long before the product the company is raising money for is even built. nyti.ms/2Fpt2FW

- Hundreds of thousands of people remained without electricity on Sunday, after a fierce storm swept through much of the eastern United States on Friday. Some utility companies told customers that power may not be restored until later this week, around the time another storm could strike the region.nyti.ms/2FmMGlV

- The White House continued to sow uncertainty on Sunday about the stiff tariffs President Trump said he would impose on steel and aluminum imports as key advisers defended the policy but left room for the president to change his plans. nyti.ms/2FkDtuD