PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States House Financial Services Committee's probe report on Wells Fargo & Co disclosed that an enforcement official at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, privately offered reassurances to the bank's chief executive at the time that there would be "political oversight" of its enforcement actions. nyti.ms/2PMQaCs

- Anthony Levandowski, a former engineer at Alphabet Inc's Google and Uber technologies Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after a court ordered him to pay $179 million to Google over a contract dispute. nyti.ms/2VNEeUz

- ViacomCBS Inc announced Wednesday that its publishing unit Simon & Schuster was no longer essential to its business and that it would seek a buyer. nyti.ms/2wqsvAR

- A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a $50 million lawsuit filed by Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic presidential candidate, that accused Google of infringing on her free speech when it briefly suspended her advertising account last year. nyti.ms/2InJ5Em (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)