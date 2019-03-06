PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The US Food and Drug Administration warned on Tuesday that it had found asbestos in cosmetics sold by Claire's Inc, a retailer that markets jewelry and makeup to teenagers, and urged consumers not to use the products. nyti.ms/2EQzYLj

- A federal judge in Northern California ruled that a unit of UnitedHealth Group, the giant health insurer, had created internal policies aimed at effectively discriminating against patients with mental health and substance abuse disorders to save money. nyti.ms/2EPmZtd

- Scott Gottlieb, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, known for his aggressive efforts to regulate the tobacco and e-cigarette industries, said on Tuesday that he would resign at the end of the month. nyti.ms/2EQCrp3

- Ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn, the high-profile auto executive whose legal travails have riveted Japan and global investors, is poised to leave jail after a court granted his latest request for bail. nyti.ms/2H2DWCO