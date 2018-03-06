FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 6, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nordstrom Inc's long, winding attempt to move into private ownership took another turn on Monday. A special committee of the retailer's board rejected a roughly $8.4 billion offer from the Nordstrom family to buy the company, saying the price was too low. nyti.ms/2H8DTRY

- Qualcomm Inc, one of the world's largest chip makers, has spent the last four months fending off a hostile takeover from Broadcom Ltd , a Singaporean rival. The fate of the proposed takeover now rests with a little-known committee of top White House administration officials who meet in secret, wielding power to kill the biggest multibillion-dollar global deals. nyti.ms/2H9eJTt

- A record low 26.5 million people watched Sunday night's telecast, a nearly 20 percent drop versus last year. It also represents a startling drop off: As recently as four years ago, the Academy Awards had an audience of 43.7 million viewers. nyti.ms/2Hbyd9Z

- Paul Ryan, the Republican House speaker, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Monday, saying they could lead to a damaging trade war. nyti.ms/2H8Zlq9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.