PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Thursday that it had removed misleading ads run by United States President Donald Trump's re-election campaign about the 2020 census. nyti.ms/38ytj4c

- JPMorgan Chase Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, had an emergency medical procedure on his heart on Thursday, according to a memo sent to bank employees. nyti.ms/3cCjG7K

- President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is selling his stake in Cadre, a New York-based real estate start-up. nyti.ms/2TrhxnB

- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York president, John C. Williams, made clear on Thursday evening that officials viewed the emergency rate cut they approved earlier this week. nyti.ms/2vM30tR (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)