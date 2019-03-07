PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook Inc, plans to start shifting people toward private conversations and away from public broadcasting. Instead of encouraging public posts, he said he would focus on private and encrypted communications. tinyurl.com/yy2xr3oo

- The Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd sued the United States government on Wednesday, arguing that it had been unfairly and incorrectly banned as a security threat. tinyurl.com/y4vqwyyz

- The U.S.'s trade deficit in goods with the rest of the world rose to its highest level in history last year as the United States imported a record number of products, including from China, widening the deficit to $891.3 billion and delivering a setback to President Trump's goal of narrowing that gap. tinyurl.com/y4ds59sq

- The Democratic National Committee said on Wednesday that it had barred Fox News from hosting or televising a candidate debate for the party's 2020 primary election, an unusually pointed rebuke of a cable news channel whose star pundits are closely aligned with President Trump. tinyurl.com/yxq5lhft