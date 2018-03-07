PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The planned sale of the Weinstein Company collapsed yet again on Tuesday, when the investor group that had agreed to purchase the embattled studio said that it had called off the deal after receiving "disappointing information." nyti.ms/2HbPgZm

- The vast majority of Americans expect artificial intelligence to lead to job losses in the coming decade, but few see it coming for their own position. And despite the expected decline in employment, the public widely embraces artificial intelligence in attitude and in practice, according to a survey that was conducted last fall and from which new findings were released on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2HabLhu

- Gary Cohn, U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, said on Tuesday that he would resign, becoming the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2HcHnCS

- As the Republican Party struggles to find its footing with the next generation of voters, several conservative college groups have banded together to champion something anathema to the party: a carbon tax. nyti.ms/2Fvvta5