March 8, 2019 / 6:39 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 8

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Airbnb Inc says it plans to acquire HotelTonight, a service for travelers seeking last-minute hotel bookings, in a deal that will expand the lodging-rental company's portfolio with traditional and boutique hotel listings. nyti.ms/2ETgFAU

- The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing to expand overtime eligibility to include most salaried workers earning less than about $35,000 a year. nyti.ms/2EW07sb

- Calvin Klein said on Thursday that it would be closing its luxury collection business. nyti.ms/2EWCAHK

- China's state broadcaster is recalling the head of its American arm and more than a dozen other employees back to China in a leadership shake-up as scrutiny grows in the United States over the unit's connections to Beijing. nyti.ms/2EVnvWB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

