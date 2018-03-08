PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon has had no problem getting affluent households to buy from its online store. But people with low incomes have been less loyal to the retailer. Now, Amazon is taking another step to persuade them to spend their money on the site. Starting Tuesday, the company will offer a discount on its Prime membership program to the millions of recipients of Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income Americans. nyti.ms/2FA4pq5

- More than 100 Republican lawmakers implored U.S. President Donald Trump to drop plans for stiff and sweeping steel and aluminum tariffs as the White House prepared to formalize the measures on Thursday afternoon. Officials said late Wednesday that the plan would initially exempt Canada and Mexico and could ultimately exclude other allies. nyti.ms/2Fzex2x

- In Japan, a fiercely competitive market where Coca-Cola says it introduces 100 new products each year, the company plans to test a flavored, bubbly drink spiked with alcohol. nyti.ms/2FwCszH

- Giant chipmaker Broadcom pledged to keep the United States at the forefront of emerging mobile technology if it were to acquire Qualcomm, its latest effort to allay the Trump administration's national security concerns about its hostile $117 billion takeover bid. nyti.ms/2FwPRYz