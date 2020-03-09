PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. State Department on Sunday advised Americans, especially those with underlying health conditions, not to travel on cruise ships. nyti.ms/2Tzo0gr

- Italy's sweeping lockdown of its north reverberated through Europe on Sunday, fueling fears of similar measures from London to Berlin, as officials grappled with how to slow the rapid-fire spread of the coronavirus in several of the world's most open and democratic societies. nyti.ms/2Is6oN8

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a manipulated video featuring Joe Biden on Twitter, which has ratcheted up an online war that has put Twitter and Facebook in the middle of a debate over political speech. nyti.ms/3aKqiPL