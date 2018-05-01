FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jan Koum, co-founder of Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, said on Monday he was leaving the company. Koum's exit is the highest-profile departure from Facebook after months of controversy that has roiled the social network nyti.ms/2HEbpV5

- The Trump administration said on Monday it would delay a decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico for another 30 days, giving key allies a reprieve as the White House tries to extract concessions from trading partners who have resisted those demands. nyti.ms/2rcHfwP

- Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street investor whose short tenure as President Trump's White House communications director elevated him to national prominence, is not going to sell his hedge fund company to Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, the two companies announced on Monday. nyti.ms/2rbHGID

- The New York Times said on Monday Wendell Jamieson, the newspaper's metro editor, had resigned after an internal investigation but did not specify the reason for his departure. nyti.ms/2I36KeB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

