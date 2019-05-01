PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc unveiled a redesign of its mobile app and desktop site on Tuesday at its annual developer conference, adding new features to promote group-based communications instead of News Feed, where people publicly post a cascade of messages and status updates. nyti.ms/2VAjnES

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that it will permit the sale of IQOS, a "heat not burn" tobacco device made by Philip Morris International Inc, in the United States. nyti.ms/2VCiuvm

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that it will require manufacturers of sleeping pills such as Ambien and related drugs to post strongly worded warnings in boxes on labels and patient guides. nyti.ms/2Vyfd0b

- Barack and Michelle Obama's new production company, Higher Ground Productions, on Tuesday announced seven projects that are in the works for Netflix Inc, including several documentaries and a movie about Frederick Douglass. nyti.ms/2VJYB5P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)