PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 1

- American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc all said that they would start requiring all passengers to wear a face covering in the coming weeks, a policy that will apply to their flight attendants and some other workers too. nyti.ms/2KMCeVV

- Macy's Inc aims to reopen all of its 775 stores, including Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury and its major flagships in Manhattan, in the next six to eight weeks. nyti.ms/3bTtRnB

- NASA announced that it has picked space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024. nyti.ms/3aZhrte