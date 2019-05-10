PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to reverse President Donald Trump's administration rules that allow expansion of healthcare plans that do not have to comply with the Affordable Care Act's mandated coverage of pre-existing medical conditions. nyti.ms/2LxZQB2

- Chevron Corp said on Thursday that it would not raise its bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, ending a month-long takeover battle with Occidental Petroleum Corp emerging as the winner. nyti.ms/2LNgEEr

- Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of Truvada, the only drug approved to prevent infection with HIV, will donate enough of the drug to supply 200,000 U.S. patients annually for up to 11 years, U.S. federal health officials announced on Thursday. nyti.ms/2LzZhGY

- Uber Technologies Inc priced its public offering on Thursday at $45 per share, near the bottom of its expected price range, valuing the ride-hailing company at about $82.4 billion. nyti.ms/2LIkTkC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)