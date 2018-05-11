PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Spotify Technology SA said it would stop promoting or recommending music by artists whose content or conduct it deemed to be offensive, hoping to quell a furor over the singer R. Kelly but immediately starting another debate over who qualified for the ban. nyti.ms/2KQ6Aps

- Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have been working for months on a new credit card product that would bear the Apple Pay brand, according to two people familiar with the companies' talks. nyti.ms/2G6rxbX

- Kirstjen Nielsen, the homeland security secretary, told colleagues she was close to resigning after President Trump berated her on Wednesday in front of the entire cabinet for what he said was her failure to adequately secure the nation's borders, according to several current and former officials familiar with the episode. nyti.ms/2wxWMNT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)