PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, U.S. top infectious disease expert and a central figure in the government's response to the coronavirus, intends to warn the Senate on Tuesday that Americans would experience "needless suffering and death" if the country opens up too quickly. nyti.ms/3fHOFRa

- Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, said the electric-car company was resuming production at its assembly plant in Fremont, California, even though it had not yet been cleared to do so by the local health authorities. nyti.ms/2SWKeZ6

- The White House ordered all West Wing employees to wear masks at work unless they are sitting at their desks, an abrupt shift in policy after two aides working near the president- a military valet and Katie Miller, the vice president's spokeswoman- tested positive for the coronavirus last week. nyti.ms/2YRuKcF

- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York announced that three upstate regions might partially reopen this weekend, with limited construction, manufacturing and curbside retail. nyti.ms/2SZivHj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)