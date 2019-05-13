PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump's Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that American consumers would bear some pain from the escalating trade war with China, contradicting Trump's claim that his tariffs are a multibillion-dollar, mostly one-way payment by China to the American Treasury. nyti.ms/2LEKXwW

- Leading drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG and Mylan NV, conspired to inflate the prices of generic drugs by as much as 1,000%, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday by 44 states. nyti.ms/2LEMhQq