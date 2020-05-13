PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a $5 million fine to settle a Wall Street regulator's complaint that it loaded extra fees onto accounts of some customers who were expecting to pay only a flat rate for its investment advice. nyti.ms/3fJbZy6

- U.S. House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion pandemic relief measure, an ambitious package with aid for struggling states and another round of direct payments to Americans that Republicans instantly dismissed as an exorbitantly priced and overreaching response to the coronavirus crisis. nyti.ms/3btS2YP

- Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to acquire Grubhub Inc, said three people with knowledge of the discussions, aiming to create one giant player in food delivery as more people turn toward those services in the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2LqdtPG

- U.S. Supreme Court hinted at split decision in two sets of cases on the powers of the presidency and whether they protect President Trump from the prosecutors and House committees seeking to obtain troves of information about his business affairs. nyti.ms/35V8QXn