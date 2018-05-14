FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Xerox Corp said on Sunday that it was calling off its merger deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp, after reaching a settlement with the shareholder activist Carl Icahn and another major investor who sharply opposed the deal. nyti.ms/2rDBusc

- U.S. president Donald Trump said he was working with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to prevent the collapse of Chinese electronics maker ZTE Corp, which employs 75,000 people. nyti.ms/2rM7c71

- After the back-to-back bombings that targeted three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, as worshipers gathered between services on Sunday morning, the police said they had been the work of one family. nyti.ms/2rHDVKB

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
