PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and China intensified their trade dispute on Monday, as Beijing said it would increase tariffs on nearly $60 billion worth of American goods and the Trump administration detailed plans to tax nearly every sneaker, computer, dress and handbag that China exports to the United States. nyti.ms/2LHjmLl

- The Supreme Court on Monday allowed an enormous antitrust class action against Apple Inc to move forward, saying consumers should be allowed to try to prove that the technology giant had used monopoly power to raise the prices of iPhone apps. nyti.ms/2LHT2B1

- An Israeli firm accused of supplying tools for spying on human-rights activists and journalists now faces claims that its technology can use a security hole in Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, the messaging app used by 1.5 billion people, to break into the digital communications of iPhone and Android phone users. nyti.ms/2LFxTHy

- Condé Nast has sold Golf Digest to Discovery Inc , the companies said on Monday, as the publisher of The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and Vogue sheds titles amid recent losses related to the decline of the magazine business. nyti.ms/2LHWMT3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)