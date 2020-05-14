PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning on Wednesday that the U.S. was experiencing an economic hit that could permanently damage the economy if Congress and the White House did not provide sufficient financial support to prevent a wave of bankruptcies and prolonged joblessness. nyti.ms/35Y9Fyy

- TikTok, the popular app for making and sharing short videos, has flouted an agreement it made with the Federal Trade Commission to protect the privacy of children on the service, a coalition of 20 children's and consumer groups said on Thursday. nyti.ms/35Z8W0e

- Government retirement fund Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board on Wednesday said it halted plans to invest in Chinese stocks this year, after growing criticism that the move would channel the savings of government workers to companies that are working against the national security goals of the United States. nyti.ms/2WwA1Vr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)