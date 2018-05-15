PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- To alleviate trade tensions, President Donald Trump is considering easing up on a major Chinese telecommunications company, ZTE, in exchange for China agreeing to buy more American products and lifting its own crippling restrictions on American agriculture, people familiar with the deliberations said. nyti.ms/2jUE5L8

- There seems to be little about the scrappy energy company First Utility, in central England, that would appeal to Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the button-down oil giant. nyti.ms/2rHga63

- Ellen's, the Dallas restaurant that was the target of a boycott by the National Rifle Association earlier this month, donated $15,000 over the weekend to a grass-roots group founded in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. nyti.ms/2rIiutE

- The World Health Organization on Monday announced a sweeping plan that urges governments around the globe to eliminate the use of trans fats, the industrially produced edible oil that gave birth to margarine, Crisco and other artery-clogging products that have been linked to millions of premature deaths. nyti.ms/2k16IXb